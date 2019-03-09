White Sox's Jace Fry: Rocked again
Fry allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning Friday against the Angels.
This was the second time in five spring outings that Fry's been rocked pretty hard, and it raised his ERA to 14.73. He emerged out of the rabble of the White Sox's bullpen in the second half last season and had some buzz as a source of saves entering 2019. Fry is pegged to pitch in the late innings, particularly against left-handed hitters.
