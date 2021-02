Fry underwent a microdisectomy in his back during the offseason and should begin the regular season on the injured list, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Fry dealt with back issues last season, and he underwent a procedure during the offseason. As a result, general manager Rick Hahn revealed Wednesday that the southpaw will likely miss the first month of the regular season while he recovers. Once Fry is healthy, he should serve as a middle reliever for the White Sox in 2021.