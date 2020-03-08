White Sox's Jace Fry: Spring debut coming Wednesday
Fry (back) will make his Cactus League debut Wednesday against the Rockies, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The left-hander has been slowed by a back injury over the last couple weeks, but he'll make his first appearance in spring games Wednesday. Fry had a 4.75 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 68:43 K:BB over 68 appearances for the White Sox in 2019 and is likely to work in middle relief this season.
