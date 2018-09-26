Fry will serve as the opener for Wednesday's game against the Indians, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

This will be Fry's first start since he was at High-A in 2015, but he shouldn't be expected to pitch more than an inning or two. He has logged 6.1 innings in eight appearances this month, topping out with a 1.2-inning appearance on Sept. 19. Hector Santiago could get the bulk of the innings in relief.