Fry struck out two in a scoreless seventh inning to record his sixth hold of the season in Friday's 1-0 win over Boston.

Fry came on after starter Dylan Covey allowed a leadoff single in the seventh inning. After a groundout, an error put men on first and second with one out before Fry struck out Rafael Devers and Jackie Bradley to end the threat. Having Fry enter the middle of an inning to shut down a potential rally was an indication of manager Rick Renteria's growing confidence in him. Should the White Sox move relievers like Joakim Soria and Nate Jones at the trade deadline, Fry could grab some save chances later in the season.