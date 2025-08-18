The White Sox outrighted Amaya to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.

Amaya will remain in the White Sox organization after he was recently designated for assignment for the second time this season following a brief stint in the big leagues. The 26-year-old could see regular playing time at Charlotte, but he's unlikely to be in store for much more than the occasional start in the middle infield if he resurfaces in Chicago again later this season.