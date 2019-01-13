White Sox's Jacob Lindgren: Joins White Sox
Lindgren (elbow) signed a minor-league deal with the White Sox on Saturday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
Lindgren missed the entirety of the 2018 after undergoing Tommy John surgery -- the second of his career -- in March. It remains unclear what the 25-year-old's recovery timetable currently looks like, but he is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, at least.
