Lindgren (elbow) signed a minor-league deal with the White Sox on Saturday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Lindgren missed the entirety of the 2018 after undergoing Tommy John surgery -- the second of his career -- in March. It remains unclear what the 25-year-old's recovery timetable currently looks like, but he is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, at least.

