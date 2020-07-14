Lindgren joined the White Sox's 60-man player pool Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Lindgren will be part of a group of 16 players working out at the team's satellite camp. The lefty threw seven big-league innings back in 2015 but has thrown just 35.2 innings at any level over the last four year while recovering from a pair of Tommy John surgeries. He could earn another look at the big-league level this season if he proves to be both healthy and effective in camp.
