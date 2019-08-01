Lindgren (elbow) was activated off the injured list at High-A Winston Salem last week.

Lindgren signed a minor-league deal with the White Sox in January but missed the first few months of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2018. The 26-year-old first had a rehab assignment with the organization's AZL affiliate and could move higher in the minor as he regains his form.

