The White Sox have selected Fauske with the 44th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Fauske may have been drafted higher if teams thought he wanted to stick at catcher, but the lefty hitter from Illinois seems to prefer to focus on offense while playing corner outfield. He has above-average power potential and a patient approach, although his 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame isn't overly projectable. Fauske may only chip in a handful of steals, so he'll need to provide significant value with the bat to get a strong-side platoon role at the highest level.