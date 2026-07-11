White Sox's Jaden Woods: Dealt to South Siders

The Pirates traded Woods and the 34th pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft to the White Sox on Friday in exchange for Jacob Gonzalez and Brandon Eisert, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Woods received a promotion to Triple-A in June after turning in a 3.16 ERA and 1.17 WHIP through 25.2 innings at Double-A Altoona, but he has surrendered 10 runs in just 11.2 frames since moving up a level. The 24-year-old southpaw could remain at Triple-A upon joining his new organization, but his performance will likely need to improve before he draws consideration for a call-up to the bigs.