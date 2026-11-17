The White Sox selected Woods' contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

The left-hander was acquired from the Pirates in July, so it was to be expected that the White Sox would protect him from the Rule 5 Draft. Woods had been struggling at Triple-A prior to the trade with 10 earned runs allowed over 11.2 innings, though a 17:3 K:BB illustrated his strikeout potential. The 24-year-old then quickly settled in with his new organization, posting a 2.96 ERA and 13.1 K/9 in 18 appearances for Charlotte.