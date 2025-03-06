The White Sox optioned Iriarte to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.
Iriarte's control problems persisted his spring, as he walked five and hit a batter while yielding three runs over his 4.1 innings of work. The White Sox plan to continue developing the 23-year-old as a starting pitcher for now, but a shift to the bullpen might eventually come.
