Labourt inked a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Labourt was released by the Tigers on May 22, but he'll head to Double-A Birmingham after coming to terms with Chicago. He last surfaced in the big leagues during the 2017 season, posting a 4.50 ERA and 1.83 WHIP with four strikeouts across six innings out of the bullpen.

