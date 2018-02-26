Burger is dealing with an injury to his left Achilles tendon Monday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Burger went down in a heap while running out a grounder to first, and he was down for several minutes before ultimately being taken off the field in a cart. Further specifics regarding the severity of injury should surface in the coming days after he's further evaluated.

