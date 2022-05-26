Burger went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Red Sox.
Burger took Rich Hill deep for a three-run shot in the bottom of the fifth inning, delivering the decisive blow in the White Sox 3-1 win. The homer was his third of the season and his first hit since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. Burger is batting .237 with three home runs, 10 RBI and seven runs over 76 at-bats in 23 games this season. The 26-year-old is currently filling in for Luis Robert (illness) on the active roster and could be sent back to Triple-A when the outfielder returns from the COVID-19 list.