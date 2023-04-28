Burger went 2-for-3 with one double, one home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 14-5 loss to the Rays.

Burger is well on pace to pass his career-high of eight homers in a season barring any major injury. The infielder also has a 1.019 OPS through 50 at-bats, which will be hard to maintain as the year goes on. However, the 27-year-old should keep getting opportunities to prove himself, with the White Sox (7-19) struggling mightily this year.