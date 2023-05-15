Burger went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Astros.

Burger gave the Sox life after launching a first pitch curveball that just snuck over the left field wall to bring his squad within a run. The 27-year-old now has eight homers in just 81 plate appearances on the year and should find himself in a daily role as long as Eloy Jimenez (abdomen) is out with injury. Burger is now slashing .239/.321/.648 with 16 RBI, 12 runs and a 7:26 BB:K.

