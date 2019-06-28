White Sox's Jake Burger: Hopes to play in AZL games
Burger (heel) may be able to return in time to see action in the AZL this season, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
He has not played in a game since 2017 due to multiple Achilles injuries. Playing in AZL games would be the equivalent of a rehab assignment for the 23-year-old third baseman. If he is unable to get back before the end of the AZL season, he may play in instructs.
More News
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Delayed by bruised heel•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Playing at extended spring training•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Cleared for field work•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Targeting return in June•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Sheds walking boot•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Tears Achilles again•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 15
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...