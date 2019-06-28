Burger (heel) may be able to return in time to see action in the AZL this season, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

He has not played in a game since 2017 due to multiple Achilles injuries. Playing in AZL games would be the equivalent of a rehab assignment for the 23-year-old third baseman. If he is unable to get back before the end of the AZL season, he may play in instructs.