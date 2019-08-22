White Sox's Jake Burger: Hopes to play in instructs
Burger (Achilles) is hoping to be able to play in the instructional league this fall, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
He originally had been targeting making it back before the end of the AZL season, but that no longer seems realistic. Burger has not played in a game since 2017 due to multiple Achilles injuries.
