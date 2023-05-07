Burger (oblique) said Sunday that he's been able to resume running without discomfort and plans to take part in light fielding drills beginning Monday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Specifically, Burger said he'll field groundballs hit directly at him, as the White Sox aren't yet ready to have him take part in change-of-direction work after he was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left oblique strain. While the White Sox haven't revealed the severity of the oblique strain, the fact that Burger is already resuming baseball activities suggests that he's dealing with a Grade 1 or mild-to-moderate strain. Burger said that is he responds well to running and fielding over the next couple days, he could advance to swinging the bat at some point later in the week. The 27-year-old appears destined to miss more than the minimum 10 days, but he currently looks on pace for a return before the end of the month.