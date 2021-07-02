Burger was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
The 25-year-old will receive his first taste of the majors while Yoan Moncada deals with a bruised hand. Moncada hasn't been placed on the injured list but isn't expected to play this weekend, so Burger should see plenty of opportunities between third base and designated hitter since the scuffling Yermin Mercedes was sent to Triple-A. Burger has been impressive during his first Triple-A campaign this year, hitting .322/.368/.596 with 10 homers, 15 doubles, 36 RBI and 29 runs in 42 games.