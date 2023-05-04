The White Sox placed Burger on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a strained left oblique.
Burger suffered the injury while taking a swing during Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Twins. The severity grade of the strain is not clear, but even in a best-case scenario, Burger will likely be sidelined for most of May. Hanser Alberto is handling third base Thursday and could get regular run at the position while Burger and Yoan Moncada (back) are on the shelf.
