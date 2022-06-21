site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Jake Burger: Not in Tuesday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Jun 21, 2022
Burger will sit Tuesday against Toronto.
Burger should find himself in the lineup on a regular basis until Yoan Moncada returns from a hamstring injury, but he won't play everyday. Danny Mendick will be the third baseman Tuesday, while Andrew Vaughn serves as the designated hitter.
