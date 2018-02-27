White Sox's Jake Burger: Out for season with ruptured Achilles
Burger has been diagnosed with a ruptured left Achilles and will miss the 2018 season, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
This is a big blow for one of the White Sox's top hitting prospects, as it pushes back his big-league ETA by at least a year. Burger should now be discounted significantly in dynasty-league drafts, as he will be unable to improve his stock until 2019. He has the potential to someday offer Mike Moustakas-esque production at the hot corner, but likely won't reach the majors until 2020 or 2021.
More News
-
Former top prospect sleepers
Patience is often in short supply in Fantasy, especially with phenoms who fail us. Here are...
-
Podcast: Shortstop draft strategies
We’re including Manny Machado in our shortstop preview, giving us a solid group of elites and...
-
Dozen high-upside Roto picks
Heath Cummings lists 12 players with upside who will likely be available at the end of your...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Logan Morrison, which deepens the lineup. But does it move the needle in F...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Alex Bregman, Bryce Harper...
-
Spring Takeaways: Mets' first issue
Dominic Smith may not fit the bill with his bumpy start to spring training, but post-hype sleepers...