Burger has been diagnosed with a ruptured left Achilles and will miss the 2018 season, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

This is a big blow for one of the White Sox's top hitting prospects, as it pushes back his big-league ETA by at least a year. Burger should now be discounted significantly in dynasty-league drafts, as he will be unable to improve his stock until 2019. He has the potential to someday offer Mike Moustakas-esque production at the hot corner, but likely won't reach the majors until 2020 or 2021.