White Sox's Jake Burger: Out of lineup Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Burger isn't starting Friday against the Tigers.
After homering in a pinch-hit opportunity Wednesday, Burger is absent from the lineup for the second straight game. Gavin Sheets will take over as Chicago's designated hitter and bat eighth.
