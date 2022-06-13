Burger went 1-for-5 with a walk and an RBI on Sunday against the Rangers.

Burger suffered an apparent leg injury Thursday, but he was in the lineup of Chicago's three games against the Rangers over the weekend. He delivered five hits across 14 at-bats and is in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak, during which he's hitting .433 with four home runs, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored. Gavin Sheets was recently demoted, which signals that Burger should have a clear path to everyday playing time at either third base or designated hitter moving forward.