Burger went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and four strikeouts Thursday in a loss to the Dodgers in extra innings.

It was an all-or-nothing performance for Burger at the dish, as he smashed a fourth-inning solo shot but struck out in all four of his remaining plate appearances. Making contact has been an issue for the infielder of late, as he's fanned at least once in each of his past 10 games and has posted a 46.3 percent strikeout rate over that span. On the other side of the all-or-nothing coin, Burger has swatted five homers and driven in 11 runs over that 10-game stretch.