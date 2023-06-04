Burger went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Tigers.

Burger came up clutch with one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning. This was his second homer in his last four games, but he's seen his playing time drop off lately after holding a steady role in mid-May. The 27-year-old has hit just .209 (9-for-43) over his last 14 contests. For the season, he's at a respectable .265/.317/.606 slash line with 12 homers, 29 RBI, 22 runs scored and a stolen base through 145 plate appearances. With Yoan Moncada firmly in place as the starting third baseman, Burger's best bet for playing time remains at designated hitter.