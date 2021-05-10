Burger (quadriceps) went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI for Triple-A Charlotte in its 12-9 loss to Gwinnett.

Burger was sidelined for a few days after suffering a quad strain in Charlotte's season opener, but the third baseman has now appeared in two games for the affiliate. He celebrated his return to action in style Sunday, taking Atlanta pitching prospect Kyle Muller deep in the first inning for his first home run at the Triple-A level and his first in affiliated ball since 2017. Burger previously missed the entire 2018 and 2019 seasons after tearing his Achilles' tendon and requiring surgery on two separate occasions, and he didn't play in 2020 due to the cancellation of the minor-league season.