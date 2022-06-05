Burger hit a two-run home run in his only at-bat Saturday to lead the White Sox to a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Burger didn't start the contest, but he was called upon to pinch hit with a runner on base in the eighth inning and Chicago down a run. The infielder came through with a 427-foot, two-run shot to center field that produced the winning margin. Burger has five long balls and 15 RBI while slashing .238/.284/.416 through 110 plate appearances on the campaign.