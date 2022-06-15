Burger (hand) isn't starting Wednesday against Detroit but took swings ahead of the game, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The White Sox announced Tuesday that Burger wouldn't return to the lineup until Friday against the Astros at the earliest, but he'll likely be available off the bench if needed Wednesday. However, the team will likely try not to use him prior to Thursday's scheduled off day. Regardless of whether the 26-year-old takes the field, manager Tony La Russa said Wednesday that Burger will "for sure" be available Friday against Houston.