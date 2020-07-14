Burger (Achilles) will play in a local St. Louis league to get game reps in this season, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Burger hasn't gotten any game action in since 2017 due to Achilles issues. With minor-league games cancelled this season, he'll have to turn elsewhere for reps. He hasn't been included in the White Sox's 60-man player pool but will be allowed to play independent ball in order to stay sharp.