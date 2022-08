Diekman was traded to the White Sox on Monday in exchange for catcher Reese McGuire, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Diekman has been fairly reliable this season outside of a few tough outings, but the Red Sox were willing to part with him in order to acquire another option behind the plate. Diekman has five wins and 12 holds this season, but he may not have as many opportunities to make a fantasy impact with his new squad.