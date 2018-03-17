White Sox's Jake Elmore: Heads to minor-league camp
The White Sox reassigned Elmore to minor-league camp Friday.
Elmore signed a minor-league contract with an invite to spring training in February and saw only nine official at-bats. The 30-year-old seems likely to start the season with Triple-A Charlotte as organizational infield depth, assuming he remains with the White Sox.
