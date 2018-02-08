White Sox's Jake Elmore: Signs minor-league contract with White Sox
Elmore agreed to a minor-league deal with the White Sox which includes an invitation to spring training, MLB.com's Scott Merkin reports.
Elmore spent the entire 2017 campaign at the Triple-A level, compiling a .236 batting average with one home run, 41 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 110 games split between New Orleans and Buffalo. The 30-year-old most recently played in the big leagues with Milwaukee in 2016, earning 78 at-bats, but slashed just .218/.371/.244 during 59 contests. He will add some extra organizational depth to the White Sox's infield moving forward.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jake Elmore: Putting game together at Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Jake Elmore: Contending for roster spot•
-
Blue Jays' Jake Elmore: Signs minors deal with Blue Jays•
-
Brewers' Jake Elmore: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Jake Elmore: Unable to produce offensively•
-
Brewers' Jake Elmore: Gets called up•
-
Ranking Pirates' Fantasy assets
After a brief run of success, the Pirates traded two of their highest-profile players this...
-
Podcast: Oldies but goodies?
How old is too old in Fantasy Baseball? We attempt to find out on today’s episode of the Fantasy...
-
Ranking Reds' Fantasy assets
The Reds' rebuild hasn't gone as smoothly as planned, but they've developed Fantasy assets...
-
Ranking Marlins' Fantasy assets
The Marlins are in rebuild mode -- again. Chris Towers breaks down what that means for their...
-
Ranking Phillies' Fantasy assets
Are the Phillies on the verge of turning the corner? Scott White looks at a rebuilding club...
-
Ranking Nats' Fantasy assets
The Nationals have one of the most star-studded rosters in the majors, but age and depth are...