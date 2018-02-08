Elmore agreed to a minor-league deal with the White Sox which includes an invitation to spring training, MLB.com's Scott Merkin reports.

Elmore spent the entire 2017 campaign at the Triple-A level, compiling a .236 batting average with one home run, 41 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 110 games split between New Orleans and Buffalo. The 30-year-old most recently played in the big leagues with Milwaukee in 2016, earning 78 at-bats, but slashed just .218/.371/.244 during 59 contests. He will add some extra organizational depth to the White Sox's infield moving forward.