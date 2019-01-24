White Sox's Jake Elmore: Sticks with White Sox on MiLB deal
Elmore re-signed with the White Sox last week on a minor-league contract, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
Elmore spent the 2018 season in the White Sox organization, playing exclusively at Triple-A Charlotte and submitting a .289/.397/.359 slash line across 394 plate appearances. The utility man hasn't surfaced in the big leagues since 2016 and will face an uphill battle to appear for the White Sox at any point in 2019 while he remains off the 40-man roster.
