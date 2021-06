Lamb went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's loss against the Astros.

Lamb ended an eight-game homer drought with his two-run shot off Lance McCullers in the second inning, but that would be all the offense the White Sox would muster in a game where they went 3-for-27 as a team. The outfielder is only hitting .234 on the season so while his homer was a nice thing to see, he's not carrying a lot of fantasy upside across most formats.