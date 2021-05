Lamb went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the White Sox' 4-2 win over the Twins on Thursday.

Lamb slammed his first homer of the season in the third inning off Michael Pineda. This was only his fourth hit of the season as well. The 30-year-old hasn't played much this year, but he will get more opportunities for the White Sox while they deal with multiple injuries. He is slashing .167/.355/.292 in 31 plate appearances.