Lamb started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Tigers.

Lamb filled in for Andrew Vaughn, who was placed on the COVID-19 injured list. His second-inning blast, one of four solo home runs hit by the White Sox, turned out to be the game-winning hit. While Vaughn is out, Lamb, Billy Hamilton and Leury Garcia will share left field.