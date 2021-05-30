Lamb started in right field and went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against Baltimore.

Lamb, who came up to the big leagues as a corner infielder, made his eighth appearance as an outfielder this season. In addition to injuries in left and center field, the White Sox are also navigating an injury to right fielder Adam Eaton, who sat out both ends of the doubleheader with a hamstring injury. That gave Lamb an opportunity for at-bats, and he delivered his third home run and second in his last four games. He's hit safely in all four of those games, going 5-for-13 with three extra-base hits, three RBI and four runs.