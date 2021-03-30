Lamb officially signed a major-league contract with the White Sox on Tuesday.
Lamb's agreement with Chicago was reported Monday, though it wasn't clear if he was joining on a major-league or minor-league deal. His big-league contract presumably means he'll be part of the Opening Day roster, where he'll serve as a backup option at both infield corner spots and could potentially start a number of games at designated hitter. His performances at the plate over the past three seasons would look very out of place at that spot, however, as he hasn't reached a wRC+ of 80 in any of those years, hitting a combined .205/.309/.351. Unless he suddenly gets back to his early-career form, it's hard to see him deserving regular at-bats. Nik Turley was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.