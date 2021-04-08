site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Jake Lamb: Makes first start
Lamb started at third base and went 0-for-2 with three walks and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to Seattle.
Lamb gave primary third baseman Yoan Moncada a breather Wednesday. This was Lamb's first regular-season appearance in a White Sox uniform after being signed by the club late in spring training.
