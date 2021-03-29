Lamb agreed to a contract Monday with the White Sox, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
The deal will become official once Lamb clears waivers following his release from Atlanta over the weekend. Murray doesn't specify whether Lamb's deal is a major-league or minor-league deal, but the 30-year-old presumably won't have to wait long to join the big club regardless of the terms of his contract. With the White Sox entertaining the idea of using rookie Andrew Vaughn in left field with Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) expected to miss most of the season, Lamb could factor into the mix at designated hitter for Chicago.