Lamb started in left field and went 1-for-2 with a run scored in 3-2 victory over Boston in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader.

Add Lamb's name to the cast of characters that have filled in for Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) in left field. He joins Leury Garcia, Billy Hamilton (hamstring), Andrew Vaughn and Nick Williams. This was the corner infielder's first ever game in left field in the majors or minors. With Adam Engel (hamstring) projected out until late April, Lamb could see more at-bats as part of the rotation.