Lamb made his first career start in right field Sunday and went 1-for-4 in a loss to the Yankees.

Lamb, a corner infielder before this season, has started seven games in left field this season but was moved to right field in Yankee Stadium, which has a challenging left field. As such, Adam Eaton, normally the starter in right, moved to left field. Lamb has a modest three-game hitting streak (3-for-10) and raised his average to .194.