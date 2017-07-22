Petricka (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

Petricka hasn't pitched in a game since June 28, when he reported elbow soreness following a rough outing against the Yankees, but appears close to making a return to the White Sox bullpen before the month concludes. There's no word from the team on how many rehab appearances the right-hander will need before he's deemed ready.

