Petricka (elbow) was activated from the 10-day DL on Wednesday.

Petricka was able to complete three innings of rehab with Triple-A Charlotte over the past week, allowing just one hit while striking out two and shaking off the rust. He has been out since late June with elbow soreness, but figures to slide back into the bullpen with high-leverage opportunities looming for the right-hander. Although he hasn't earned regular save opportunities since the 2014 season, Petricka could earn some chances if Tyler Clippard cannot pin down the role.