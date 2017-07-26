White Sox's Jake Petricka: Reinstated from disabled list Wednesday
Petricka (elbow) was activated from the 10-day DL on Wednesday.
Petricka was able to complete three innings of rehab with Triple-A Charlotte over the past week, allowing just one hit while striking out two and shaking off the rust. He has been out since late June with elbow soreness, but figures to slide back into the bullpen with high-leverage opportunities looming for the right-hander. Although he hasn't earned regular save opportunities since the 2014 season, Petricka could earn some chances if Tyler Clippard cannot pin down the role.
More News
-
White Sox's Jake Petricka: Kicks off rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Jake Petricka: Bullpen session scheduled•
-
White Sox's Jake Petricka: Plays catch Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Jake Petricka: Heads back to disabled list•
-
White Sox's Jake Petricka: Returns from disabled list•
-
White Sox's Jake Petricka: Tosses scoreless rehab start•
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...