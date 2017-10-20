Petricka underwent a nerve transposition and debridement of his right elbow Friday, Dan Hayes of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Petricka will be able to start throwing in about 3-to-4 months, which places him on an initial timeline for a spring training return. Dr. James Andrews performed the surgery, which moved the pitcher's nerve to a position that would not pinch or irritate his elbow. Petricka was put on the DL in early September with a right elbow strain, after posting a 7.01 ERA in 25.2 relief innings this season.