White Sox's Jake Petricka: Will throw on road
Petricka (elbow) will accompany the White Sox on their 10-game road trip and is scheduled to play catch at some point, Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports.
This is Petricka's third stint on the 10-day disabled list this season, and his 7.01 ERA doesn't have us anxiously awaiting his return to the active roster. The one thing of interest is that he's closed games in the past (14 saves in 2014), and for a team without a real closer, his experience could land him a late-inning role over the final weeks of the season.
